A Side-by-side Analysis of Sterling Bancorp (STL) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares are up more than 28.65% this year and recently decreased -1.58% or -$0.34 to settle at $21.24. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), on the other hand, is up 169.82% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $43.63 and has returned -2.00% during the past week.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are the two most active stocks in the Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect STL to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ACAD is expected to grow at a 26.50% annual rate. All else equal, ACAD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Sterling Bancorp (STL) has an EBITDA margin of 86.79%. This suggests that STL underlying business is more profitable STL’s ROI is 17.30% while ACAD has a ROI of -51.90%. The interpretation is that STL’s business generates a higher return on investment than ACAD’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. STL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.41. Comparatively, ACAD’s free cash flow per share was -0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, STL’s free cash flow was 6.32% while ACAD converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, STL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

STL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.08 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ACAD. STL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

STL trades at a forward P/E of 9.51, a P/B of 0.98, and a P/S of 3.54, compared to a P/B of 9.24, and a P/S of 22.47 for ACAD. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. STL is currently priced at a -13.9% to its one-year price target of 24.67. Comparatively, ACAD is -21.09% relative to its price target of 55.29. This suggests that ACAD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. STL has a beta of 1.39 and ACAD’s beta is 2.81. STL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. STL has a short ratio of 7.70 compared to a short interest of 6.30 for ACAD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ACAD.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. STL is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, STL is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,