A Side-by-side Analysis of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) and The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares are down more than -24.56% this year and recently increased 2.97% or $0.25 to settle at $8.66. The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET), on the other hand, is up 12.96% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $5.23 and has returned 6.30% during the past week.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, MEET is expected to grow at a 28.00% annual rate. All else equal, MEET’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 13.58% for The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET). SGMO’s ROI is -21.10% while MEET has a ROI of 1.50%. The interpretation is that MEET’s business generates a higher return on investment than SGMO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SGMO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.37. Comparatively, MEET’s free cash flow per share was +0.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, SGMO’s free cash flow was -0.05% while MEET converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MEET is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. SGMO has a current ratio of 4.80 compared to 1.60 for MEET. This means that SGMO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SGMO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.17 for MEET. MEET is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SGMO trades at a P/B of 2.39, and a P/S of 13.76, compared to a forward P/E of 8.49, a P/B of 1.97, and a P/S of 1.76 for MEET. SGMO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SGMO is currently priced at a -58.1% to its one-year price target of 20.67. Comparatively, MEET is -17.64% relative to its price target of 6.35. This suggests that SGMO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. SGMO has a beta of 2.87 and MEET’s beta is 1.56. MEET’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. SGMO has a short ratio of 11.46 compared to a short interest of 9.99 for MEET. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MEET.

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) beats Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MEET higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, MEET is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, MEET has better sentiment signals based on short interest.