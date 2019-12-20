A Side-by-side Analysis of Realty Income Corporation (O) and Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) shares are up more than 14.32% this year and recently increased 0.47% or $0.34 to settle at $72.07. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), on the other hand, is up 39.00% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $84.90 and has returned 1.25% during the past week.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) and Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect O to grow earnings at a 5.45% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AKAM is expected to grow at a 12.00% annual rate. All else equal, AKAM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 36.66% for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM). O’s ROI is 2.30% while AKAM has a ROI of 6.80%. The interpretation is that AKAM’s business generates a higher return on investment than O’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. O’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.21. Comparatively, AKAM’s free cash flow per share was +0.88. On a percent-of-sales basis, O’s free cash flow was 5.16% while AKAM converted 5.24% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AKAM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

O’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.76 versus a D/E of 0.52 for AKAM. O is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

O trades at a forward P/E of 47.63, a P/B of 2.48, and a P/S of 16.49, compared to a forward P/E of 17.74, a P/B of 3.94, and a P/S of 4.76 for AKAM. O is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. O is currently priced at a -10.75% to its one-year price target of 80.75. Comparatively, AKAM is -11.66% relative to its price target of 96.11. This suggests that AKAM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. O has a beta of 0.02 and AKAM’s beta is 0.58. O’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. O has a short ratio of 5.32 compared to a short interest of 6.58 for AKAM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for O.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) beats Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AKAM is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AKAM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, AKAM is more undervalued relative to its price target.