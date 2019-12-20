A Side-by-side Analysis of PACCAR Inc (PCAR) and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares are up more than 44.59% this year and recently increased 0.57% or $0.47 to settle at $82.62. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL), on the other hand, is up 56.76% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $203.94 and has returned 2.71% during the past week.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) are the two most active stocks in the Trucks & Other Vehicles industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect PCAR to grow earnings at a -2.69% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, EL is expected to grow at a 11.50% annual rate. All else equal, EL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 20.57% for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL). PCAR’s ROI is 12.20% while EL has a ROI of 23.10%. The interpretation is that EL’s business generates a higher return on investment than PCAR’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. PCAR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.29. Comparatively, EL’s free cash flow per share was -1.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, PCAR’s free cash flow was 0.43% while EL converted -2.95% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PCAR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. PCAR has a current ratio of 4.80 compared to 1.50 for EL. This means that PCAR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PCAR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.09 versus a D/E of 0.75 for EL. PCAR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PCAR trades at a forward P/E of 15.13, a P/B of 2.87, and a P/S of 1.12, compared to a forward P/E of 30.66, a P/B of 16.28, and a P/S of 4.76 for EL. PCAR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. PCAR is currently priced at a 8.78% to its one-year price target of 75.95. Comparatively, EL is -2.12% relative to its price target of 208.36. This suggests that EL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. PCAR has a beta of 1.27 and EL’s beta is 0.77. EL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PCAR has a short ratio of 3.99 compared to a short interest of 3.24 for EL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EL.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) beats PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EL has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PCAR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, EL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, EL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.