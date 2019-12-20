A Side-by-side Analysis of NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares are up more than 5.97% this year and recently increased 0.41% or $0.26 to settle at $63.23. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI), on the other hand, is up 32.49% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $42.21 and has returned 7.13% during the past week.

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) are the two most active stocks in the Data Storage Devices industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect NTAP to grow earnings at a 7.86% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BTI is expected to grow at a 4.90% annual rate. All else equal, NTAP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) has an EBITDA margin of 22.89%. This suggests that NTAP underlying business is more profitable NTAP’s ROI is 38.90% while BTI has a ROI of 6.40%. The interpretation is that NTAP’s business generates a higher return on investment than BTI’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. NTAP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.85. Comparatively, BTI’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, NTAP’s free cash flow was -3.16% while BTI converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BTI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. NTAP has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 0.70 for BTI. This means that NTAP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NTAP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.07 versus a D/E of 0.77 for BTI. NTAP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NTAP trades at a forward P/E of 13.35, a P/B of 27.73, and a P/S of 2.58, compared to a forward P/E of 9.79, a P/B of 1.12, and a P/S of 2.86 for BTI. NTAP is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. NTAP is currently priced at a 0.37% to its one-year price target of 63.00. Comparatively, BTI is -6.96% relative to its price target of 45.37. This suggests that BTI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. NTAP has a beta of 1.57 and BTI’s beta is 0.91. BTI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. NTAP has a short ratio of 7.01 compared to a short interest of 1.26 for BTI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BTI.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) beats NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BTI is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BTI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, BTI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BTI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.