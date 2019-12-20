A Side-by-side Analysis of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) and New Relic, Inc. (NEWR)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) shares are up more than 125.00% this year and recently increased 3.77% or $0.17 to settle at $4.68. New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), on the other hand, is down -15.83% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $68.15 and has returned 1.88% during the past week.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, NEWR is expected to grow at a 18.60% annual rate. All else equal, NEWR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 9.66% for New Relic, Inc. (NEWR). KDMN’s ROI is -116.70% while NEWR has a ROI of -4.50%. The interpretation is that NEWR’s business generates a higher return on investment than KDMN’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. KDMN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.13. Comparatively, NEWR’s free cash flow per share was +0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, KDMN’s free cash flow was -1.2% while NEWR converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NEWR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. KDMN has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 3.00 for NEWR. This means that NEWR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KDMN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.73 versus a D/E of 1.12 for NEWR. NEWR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KDMN trades at a P/B of 15.60, and a P/S of 831.32, compared to a forward P/E of 90.63, a P/B of 10.72, and a P/S of 7.46 for NEWR. KDMN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. KDMN is currently priced at a -65.33% to its one-year price target of 13.50. Comparatively, NEWR is -9.05% relative to its price target of 74.93. This suggests that KDMN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. KDMN has a beta of 2.48 and NEWR’s beta is 0.98. NEWR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. KDMN has a short ratio of 5.83 compared to a short interest of 4.33 for NEWR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NEWR.

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) beats Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NEWR has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, NEWR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, NEWR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.