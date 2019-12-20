A Side-by-side Analysis of Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) and Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) shares are down more than -27.26% this year and recently decreased -1.68% or -$0.1 to settle at $5.87. Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM), on the other hand, is up 34.90% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $120.03 and has returned 3.32% during the past week.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) and Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) are the two most active stocks in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect GLUU to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TEAM is expected to grow at a 19.80% annual rate. All else equal, TEAM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) has an EBITDA margin of 2.3%. This suggests that GLUU underlying business is more profitable GLUU’s ROI is -7.30% while TEAM has a ROI of -6.70%. The interpretation is that TEAM’s business generates a higher return on investment than GLUU’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. GLUU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, TEAM’s free cash flow per share was +0.28. On a percent-of-sales basis, GLUU’s free cash flow was 0% while TEAM converted 2.82% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TEAM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. GLUU has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 0.90 for TEAM. This means that GLUU can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GLUU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.24 for TEAM. TEAM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GLUU trades at a forward P/E of 22.84, a P/B of 4.62, and a P/S of 2.11, compared to a forward P/E of 91.56, a P/B of 41.97, and a P/S of 21.75 for TEAM. GLUU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. GLUU is currently priced at a -21.1% to its one-year price target of 7.44. Comparatively, TEAM is -20.19% relative to its price target of 150.40. This suggests that GLUU is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. GLUU has a beta of 1.13 and TEAM’s beta is 1.28. GLUU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. GLUU has a short ratio of 2.71 compared to a short interest of 4.60 for TEAM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GLUU.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) beats Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GLUU is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GLUU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, GLUU is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GLUU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.