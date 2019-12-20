A Side-by-side Analysis of Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) and HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares are down more than -45.81% this year and recently increased 1.13% or $0.07 to settle at $6.27. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA), on the other hand, is up 15.77% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $144.08 and has returned 1.09% during the past week.

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) and HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) are the two most active stocks in the Publishing – Newspapers industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, HCA is expected to grow at a 9.92% annual rate. All else equal, HCA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 17.1% for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA). GCI’s ROI is 4.40% while HCA has a ROI of 18.40%. The interpretation is that HCA’s business generates a higher return on investment than GCI’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. GCI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.26. Comparatively, HCA’s free cash flow per share was +2.45. On a percent-of-sales basis, GCI’s free cash flow was 1.03% while HCA converted 1.78% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HCA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. GCI has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 1.50 for HCA. This means that HCA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

GCI trades at a forward P/E of 16.29, a P/B of 0.60, and a P/S of 0.49, compared to a forward P/E of 12.42, and a P/S of 0.98 for HCA. GCI is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. GCI is currently priced at a -43% to its one-year price target of 11.00. Comparatively, HCA is -9.36% relative to its price target of 158.96. This suggests that GCI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. GCI has a beta of 1.05 and HCA’s beta is 0.92. HCA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. GCI has a short ratio of 11.75 compared to a short interest of 2.59 for HCA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HCA.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) beats Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HCA , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HCA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, HCA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.