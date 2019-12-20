A Side-by-side Analysis of Eversource Energy (ES) and Incyte Corporation (INCY)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) shares are up more than 28.81% this year and recently increased 0.23% or $0.19 to settle at $83.78. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), on the other hand, is up 43.32% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $91.14 and has returned -1.84% during the past week.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ES to grow earnings at a 5.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, INCY is expected to grow at a 49.43% annual rate. All else equal, INCY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 23.18% for Incyte Corporation (INCY). ES’s ROI is 5.40% while INCY has a ROI of 6.30%. The interpretation is that INCY’s business generates a higher return on investment than ES’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ES’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.09. Comparatively, INCY’s free cash flow per share was +1.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, ES’s free cash flow was -4.18% while INCY converted 15.1% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, INCY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ES has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 5.00 for INCY. This means that INCY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ES’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.29 versus a D/E of 0.02 for INCY. ES is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ES trades at a forward P/E of 22.92, a P/B of 2.24, and a P/S of 3.19, compared to a forward P/E of 29.59, a P/B of 8.09, and a P/S of 9.45 for INCY. ES is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ES is currently priced at a -1.54% to its one-year price target of 85.09. Comparatively, INCY is -3.75% relative to its price target of 94.69. This suggests that INCY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. ES has a beta of 0.19 and INCY’s beta is 0.98. ES’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ES has a short ratio of 11.37 compared to a short interest of 3.83 for INCY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INCY.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) beats Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. INCY is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ES is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, INCY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, INCY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.