A Side-by-side Analysis of Copart, Inc. (CPRT) and The Unilever Group (UL)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) shares are up more than 87.11% this year and recently decreased -0.56% or -$0.5 to settle at $89.40. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL), on the other hand, is up 8.29% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $56.58 and has returned -4.89% during the past week.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) and The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Dealerships industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CPRT to grow earnings at a 22.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, UL is expected to grow at a 7.60% annual rate. All else equal, CPRT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 22.98% for The Unilever Group (UL). CPRT’s ROI is 27.70% while UL has a ROI of 24.30%. The interpretation is that CPRT’s business generates a higher return on investment than UL’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CPRT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.34. Comparatively, UL’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, CPRT’s free cash flow was 3.87% while UL converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CPRT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CPRT has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 0.80 for UL. This means that CPRT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CPRT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.21 versus a D/E of 2.28 for UL. UL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CPRT trades at a forward P/E of 28.81, a P/B of 10.73, and a P/S of 9.72, compared to a forward P/E of 18.39, a P/B of 10.46, and a P/S of 2.58 for UL. CPRT is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CPRT is currently priced at a -4.67% to its one-year price target of 93.78. Comparatively, UL is -19.17% relative to its price target of 70.00. This suggests that UL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CPRT has a beta of 0.79 and UL’s beta is 0.49. UL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CPRT has a short ratio of 3.22 compared to a short interest of 0.91 for UL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UL.

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) beats Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UL is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, UL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, UL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, UL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.