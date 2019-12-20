A Side-by-side Analysis of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) and Dana Incorporated (DAN)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares are up more than 10.50% this year and recently increased 2.66% or $1.24 to settle at $47.88. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN), on the other hand, is up 37.56% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $18.75 and has returned -0.85% during the past week.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CSCO to grow earnings at a 6.99% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DAN is expected to grow at a 3.99% annual rate. All else equal, CSCO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 7.37% for Dana Incorporated (DAN). CSCO’s ROI is 20.80% while DAN has a ROI of 16.00%. The interpretation is that CSCO’s business generates a higher return on investment than DAN’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CSCO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.44. Comparatively, DAN’s free cash flow per share was +0.75. On a percent-of-sales basis, CSCO’s free cash flow was 3.6% while DAN converted 1.33% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CSCO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CSCO has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 1.60 for DAN. This means that CSCO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CSCO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.54 versus a D/E of 1.38 for DAN. DAN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CSCO trades at a forward P/E of 14.10, a P/B of 5.90, and a P/S of 3.94, compared to a forward P/E of 6.14, a P/B of 1.51, and a P/S of 0.32 for DAN. CSCO is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CSCO is currently priced at a -8.21% to its one-year price target of 52.16. Comparatively, DAN is -3.35% relative to its price target of 19.40. This suggests that CSCO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CSCO has a beta of 1.20 and DAN’s beta is 2.24. CSCO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. CSCO has a short ratio of 1.71 compared to a short interest of 3.31 for DAN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CSCO.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) beats Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CSCO is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. CSCO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CSCO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.