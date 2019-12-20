A Side-by-side Analysis of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) and HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) shares are up more than 40.83% this year and recently increased 0.61% or $0.06 to settle at $9.90. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC), on the other hand, is down -5.42% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $38.88 and has returned 2.50% during the past week.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) and HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. CVE’s ROI is -4.30% while HSBC has a ROI of 6.00%. The interpretation is that HSBC’s business generates a higher return on investment than CVE’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CVE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.41. Comparatively, HSBC’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, CVE’s free cash flow was 3.13% while HSBC converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CVE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CVE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.46 versus a D/E of 0.52 for HSBC. HSBC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CVE trades at a forward P/E of 23.52, a P/B of 0.83, and a P/S of 0.80, compared to a forward P/E of 12.66, a P/B of 0.81, and a P/S of 2.90 for HSBC. CVE is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CVE is currently priced at a -8.76% to its one-year price target of 10.85. Comparatively, HSBC is -8.82% relative to its price target of 42.64. This suggests that HSBC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CVE has a beta of 1.01 and HSBC’s beta is 0.71. HSBC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. CVE has a short ratio of 7.12 compared to a short interest of 2.08 for HSBC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HSBC.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) beats Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HSBC has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, HSBC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, HSBC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, HSBC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.