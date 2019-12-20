A Side-by-side Analysis of CarMax, Inc. (KMX) and F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shares are up more than 57.48% this year and recently increased 0.15% or $0.15 to settle at $98.79. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB), on the other hand, is up 30.08% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $12.80 and has returned 1.75% during the past week.

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) and F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Dealerships industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect KMX to grow earnings at a 12.55% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FNB is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, KMX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 73.35% for F.N.B. Corporation (FNB). KMX’s ROI is 4.80% while FNB has a ROI of 11.70%. The interpretation is that FNB’s business generates a higher return on investment than KMX’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. KMX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.56. Comparatively, FNB’s free cash flow per share was +0.46. On a percent-of-sales basis, KMX’s free cash flow was -1.41% while FNB converted 10.34% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FNB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

KMX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.10 versus a D/E of 0.42 for FNB. KMX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

KMX trades at a forward P/E of 17.30, a P/B of 4.52, and a P/S of 0.86, compared to a forward P/E of 10.97, a P/B of 0.88, and a P/S of 3.37 for FNB. KMX is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. KMX is currently priced at a -2.75% to its one-year price target of 101.58. Comparatively, FNB is -6.91% relative to its price target of 13.75. This suggests that FNB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. KMX has a beta of 1.17 and FNB’s beta is 1.30. KMX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. KMX has a short ratio of 16.17 compared to a short interest of 4.50 for FNB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FNB.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) beats CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FNB is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FNB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, FNB is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FNB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.