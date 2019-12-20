A Side-by-side Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) shares are up more than 36.76% this year and recently decreased -0.77% or -$0.8 to settle at $103.38. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA), on the other hand, is up 4.18% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $71.56 and has returned -0.85% during the past week.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) and Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) are the two most active stocks in the Credit Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect COF to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CMA is expected to grow at a 3.60% annual rate. All else equal, COF’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 64.38% for Comerica Incorporated (CMA). COF’s ROI is 16.20% while CMA has a ROI of 20.10%. The interpretation is that CMA’s business generates a higher return on investment than COF’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. COF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +5.02. Comparatively, CMA’s free cash flow per share was +2.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, COF’s free cash flow was 7.22% while CMA converted 8.42% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CMA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

COF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.95 versus a D/E of 0.49 for CMA. COF is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

COF trades at a forward P/E of 8.69, a P/B of 0.93, and a P/S of 1.70, compared to a forward P/E of 10.16, a P/B of 1.46, and a P/S of 3.63 for CMA. COF is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. COF is currently priced at a -4.97% to its one-year price target of 108.79. Comparatively, CMA is 2.83% relative to its price target of 69.59. This suggests that COF is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. COF has a beta of 1.29 and CMA’s beta is 1.57. COF’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. COF has a short ratio of 2.58 compared to a short interest of 2.15 for CMA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CMA.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) beats Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. COF is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, COF is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, COF is more undervalued relative to its price target.