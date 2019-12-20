A Side-by-side Analysis of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares are down more than -5.37% this year and recently decreased -1.36% or -$1.29 to settle at $93.87. Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), on the other hand, is up 22.07% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $18.64 and has returned -0.05% during the past week.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, MRNA is expected to grow at a 19.30% annual rate. All else equal, MRNA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 1125.74% for Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). BLUE’s ROI is -28.10% while MRNA has a ROI of -26.40%. The interpretation is that MRNA’s business generates a higher return on investment than BLUE’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. BLUE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.14. Comparatively, MRNA’s free cash flow per share was -0.34. On a percent-of-sales basis, BLUE’s free cash flow was -0.22% while MRNA converted -0.08% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MRNA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. BLUE has a current ratio of 6.20 compared to 7.40 for MRNA. This means that MRNA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BLUE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.03 for MRNA. MRNA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BLUE trades at a P/B of 3.53, and a P/S of 96.29, compared to a P/B of 4.93, and a P/S of 75.43 for MRNA. BLUE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. BLUE is currently priced at a -34.33% to its one-year price target of 142.94. Comparatively, MRNA is -36.27% relative to its price target of 29.25. This suggests that MRNA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. BLUE has a short ratio of 6.93 compared to a short interest of 8.75 for MRNA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BLUE.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) beats bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MRNA has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. MRNA is more undervalued relative to its price target.