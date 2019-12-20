A Side-by-side Analysis of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) and Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) shares are up more than 25.73% this year and recently increased 0.23% or $0.22 to settle at $93.97. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN), on the other hand, is up 55.38% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $25.42 and has returned -2.19% during the past week.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) and Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect AEP to grow earnings at a 6.05% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RDN is expected to grow at a 7.33% annual rate. All else equal, RDN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 59.43% for Radian Group Inc. (RDN). AEP’s ROI is 5.80% while RDN has a ROI of 14.50%. The interpretation is that RDN’s business generates a higher return on investment than AEP’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. On a percent-of-sales basis, AEP’s free cash flow was 0% while RDN converted 12.32% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RDN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AEP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.45 versus a D/E of 0.25 for RDN. AEP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AEP trades at a forward P/E of 21.38, a P/B of 2.35, and a P/S of 2.92, compared to a forward P/E of 7.95, a P/B of 1.32, and a P/S of 3.48 for RDN. AEP is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AEP is currently priced at a -3.25% to its one-year price target of 97.13. Comparatively, RDN is -13.98% relative to its price target of 29.55. This suggests that RDN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. AEP has a beta of 0.07 and RDN’s beta is 1.37. AEP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AEP has a short ratio of 3.07 compared to a short interest of 3.13 for RDN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AEP.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) beats American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RDN higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, RDN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, RDN is more undervalued relative to its price target.