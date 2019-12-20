A Side-by-side Analysis of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) and China Mobile Limited (CHL)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) shares are up more than 23.67% this year and recently decreased -0.62% or -$0.52 to settle at $83.43. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL), on the other hand, is down -16.83% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $39.92 and has returned 3.99% during the past week.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) and China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect A to grow earnings at a 9.18% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CHL is expected to grow at a 4.90% annual rate. All else equal, A’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 18.73% for China Mobile Limited (CHL). A’s ROI is 13.60% while CHL has a ROI of 8.10%. The interpretation is that A’s business generates a higher return on investment than CHL’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. A’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.74. Comparatively, CHL’s free cash flow per share was +3.51. On a percent-of-sales basis, A’s free cash flow was 4.44% while CHL converted 12.91% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CHL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. A has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 1.10 for CHL. This means that A can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. A’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.38 versus a D/E of 0.07 for CHL. A is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

A trades at a forward P/E of 21.99, a P/B of 5.49, and a P/S of 5.07, compared to a forward P/E of 9.45, a P/B of 1.06, and a P/S of 1.53 for CHL. A is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. A is currently priced at a -2.75% to its one-year price target of 85.79. Comparatively, CHL is -24.58% relative to its price target of 52.93. This suggests that CHL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. A has a beta of 1.43 and CHL’s beta is 0.58. CHL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. A has a short ratio of 3.06 compared to a short interest of 2.02 for CHL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CHL.

China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) beats Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CHL is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CHL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CHL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CHL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.