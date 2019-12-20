2 Top Movers Choose Wisely: Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS)

The shares of Weyerhaeuser Company have increased by more than 37.28% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.57% or $0.17 and now trades at $30.01. The shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS), has jumped by 11.58% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $6.22 and have been able to report a change of 34.52% over the past one week.

The stock of Weyerhaeuser Company and Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. WY has an EBITDA margin of 5.09%, this implies that the underlying business of WY is more profitable. The ROI of WY is 7.20% while that of SYRS is -81.80%. These figures suggest that WY ventures generate a higher ROI than that of SYRS.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, WY’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.8, while that of SYRS is also a negative -0.68.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for WY is 1.60 and that of SYRS is 4.90. This implies that it is easier for WY to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than SYRS. The debt ratio of WY is 0.77 compared to 0.01 for SYRS. WY can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than SYRS.

WY currently trades at a forward P/E of 39.02, a P/B of 2.60, and a P/S of 3.37 while SYRS trades at a P/B of 2.79, and a P/S of 110.63. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, WY is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of WY is currently at a -6.07% to its one-year price target of 31.95. Looking at its rival pricing, SYRS is at a -53.93% relative to its price target of 13.50.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), WY is given a 1.80 while 1.90 placed for SYRS. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for SYRS stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for WY is 3.67 while that of SYRS is just 5.62. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for WY stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. defeats that of Weyerhaeuser Company when the two are compared, with SYRS taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. SYRS happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, SYRS is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for SYRS is better on when it is viewed on short interest.