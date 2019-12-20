2 Top Movers Choose Wisely: Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH), CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)

The shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust have decreased by more than -34.51% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 3.16% or $0.24 and now trades at $7.68. The shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX), has slumped by -54.21% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $14.52 and have been able to report a change of 2.25% over the past one week.

The stock of Senior Housing Properties Trust and CONSOL Energy Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. SNH has an EBITDA margin of 55.09%, this implies that the underlying business of SNH is more profitable. The ROI of SNH is 3.40% while that of CEIX is 20.50%. These figures suggest that CEIX ventures generate a higher ROI than that of SNH.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, SNH’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.43, while that of CEIX is positive 0.56.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of SNH is 1.29 compared to 1.80 for CEIX. CEIX can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than SNH.

SNH currently trades at a forward P/E of 52.93, a P/B of 0.65, and a P/S of 1.72 while CEIX trades at a forward P/E of 6.23, a P/B of 0.86, and a P/S of 0.27. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, SNH is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of SNH is currently at a -12.23% to its one-year price target of 8.75. Looking at its rival pricing, CEIX is at a -30.86% relative to its price target of 21.00.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for SNH is 2.69 while that of CEIX is just 11.04. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for SNH stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Senior Housing Properties Trust defeats that of CONSOL Energy Inc. when the two are compared, with SNH taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. SNH happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, SNH is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for SNH is better on when it is viewed on short interest.