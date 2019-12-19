YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) and Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Go Head-to-head

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) shares are up more than 124.19% this year and recently increased 1.74% or $0.57 to settle at $33.27. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS), on the other hand, is up 28.66% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $19.08 and has returned 2.03% during the past week.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) and Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) are the two most active stocks in the Packaging & Containers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect YETI to grow earnings at a 11.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SCS is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, YETI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 3.9% for Steelcase Inc. (SCS). YETI’s ROI is 25.30% while SCS has a ROI of 10.90%. The interpretation is that YETI’s business generates a higher return on investment than SCS’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. YETI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.10. Comparatively, SCS’s free cash flow per share was +0.67. On a percent-of-sales basis, YETI’s free cash flow was 0% while SCS converted 2.28% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SCS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. YETI has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 1.60 for SCS. This means that YETI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. YETI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.35 versus a D/E of 0.55 for SCS. YETI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

YETI trades at a forward P/E of 24.52, a P/B of 32.30, and a P/S of 3.38, compared to a forward P/E of 13.00, a P/B of 2.51, and a P/S of 0.62 for SCS. YETI is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. YETI is currently priced at a -14.87% to its one-year price target of 39.08. Comparatively, SCS is 12.24% relative to its price target of 17.00. This suggests that YETI is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. YETI has a short ratio of 12.29 compared to a short interest of 3.64 for SCS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SCS.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) beats YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SCS is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SCS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, SCS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.