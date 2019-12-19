Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) vs. Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR): Which is the Better Investment?

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) shares are up more than 29.47% this year and recently increased 0.52% or $0.33 to settle at $63.79. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR), on the other hand, is down -14.95% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $34.18 and has returned 2.64% during the past week.

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) and Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect XEL to grow earnings at a 5.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CLR is expected to grow at a -2.48% annual rate. All else equal, XEL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 28.21% for Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR). XEL’s ROI is 6.10% while CLR has a ROI of 10.70%. The interpretation is that CLR’s business generates a higher return on investment than XEL’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. XEL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.59. Comparatively, CLR’s free cash flow per share was +2.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, XEL’s free cash flow was -2.68% while CLR converted 16.25% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CLR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. XEL has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 0.90 for CLR. This means that CLR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. XEL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.42 versus a D/E of 0.85 for CLR. XEL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

XEL trades at a forward P/E of 22.91, a P/B of 2.52, and a P/S of 2.90, compared to a forward P/E of 15.33, a P/B of 1.93, and a P/S of 2.85 for CLR. XEL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. XEL is currently priced at a -2.24% to its one-year price target of 65.25. Comparatively, CLR is -19.23% relative to its price target of 42.32. This suggests that CLR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. XEL has a beta of 0.09 and CLR’s beta is 1.75. XEL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. XEL has a short ratio of 5.16 compared to a short interest of 2.11 for CLR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CLR.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) beats Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) on a total of 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CLR is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CLR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CLR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CLR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.