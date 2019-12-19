Which One Would be supreme gem? – Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

The shares of Party City Holdco Inc. have decreased by more than -80.96% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 2.70% or $0.05 and now trades at $1.90. The shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST), has slumped by -9.67% year to date as of 12/18/2019. The shares currently trade at $8.22 and have been able to report a change of 4.45% over the past one week.

The stock of Party City Holdco Inc. and Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. were two of the most active stocks on Wednesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. PRTY has an EBITDA margin of 1.97%, this implies that the underlying business of PRTY is more profitable. These figures suggest that PRTY ventures generate a higher ROI than that of VIST.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, PRTY’s free cash flow per share is a negative -3.81, while that of VIST is also a negative -0.05.

PRTY currently trades at a forward P/E of 1.76, a P/B of 0.23, and a P/S of 0.08 while VIST trades at a P/B of 1.11, and a P/S of 1.53. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, PRTY is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of PRTY is currently at a -62.96% to its one-year price target of 5.13. Looking at its rival pricing, VIST is at a 2.75% relative to its price target of 8.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), PRTY is given a 2.40 while 2.00 placed for VIST. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for PRTY stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for PRTY is 4.19 while that of VIST is just 0.93. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for VIST stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. defeats that of Party City Holdco Inc. when the two are compared, with VIST taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. VIST happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, VIST is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for VIST is better on when it is viewed on short interest.