Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Go Head-to-head

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) shares are up more than 42.81% this year and recently increased 1.79% or $0.49 to settle at $27.89. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), on the other hand, is up 204.69% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $22.62 and has returned 9.70% during the past week.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) are the two most active stocks in the Silver industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect WPM to grow earnings at a 19.67% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TNK is expected to grow at a 3.00% annual rate. All else equal, WPM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 2.64% for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK). WPM’s ROI is 7.40% while TNK has a ROI of 0.40%. The interpretation is that WPM’s business generates a higher return on investment than TNK’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. WPM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.32. Comparatively, TNK’s free cash flow per share was -0.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, WPM’s free cash flow was 0.02% while TNK converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WPM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. WPM has a current ratio of 4.70 compared to 0.90 for TNK. This means that WPM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WPM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.20 versus a D/E of 1.17 for TNK. TNK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WPM trades at a forward P/E of 31.84, a P/B of 2.40, and a P/S of 14.93, compared to a forward P/E of 3.17, a P/B of 0.82, and a P/S of 0.86 for TNK. WPM is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. WPM is currently priced at a -20.63% to its one-year price target of 35.14. Comparatively, TNK is -7.3% relative to its price target of 24.40. This suggests that WPM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. WPM has a beta of -0.11 and TNK’s beta is 1.23. WPM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. WPM has a short ratio of 4.36 compared to a short interest of 1.14 for TNK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TNK.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) beats Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WPM is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. WPM is more undervalued relative to its price target.