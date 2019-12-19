Welltower Inc. (WELL) vs. Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC): Breaking Down the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) shares are up more than 12.94% this year and recently increased 1.28% or $0.99 to settle at $78.39. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), on the other hand, is up 5.55% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $6.66 and has returned 1.68% during the past week.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect WELL to grow earnings at a 13.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PSEC is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, WELL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Welltower Inc. (WELL) has an EBITDA margin of 40.3%. This suggests that WELL underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. WELL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.39. Comparatively, PSEC’s free cash flow per share was -0.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, WELL’s free cash flow was -3.36% while PSEC converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PSEC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

WELL trades at a forward P/E of 41.61, a P/B of 2.08, and a P/S of 6.27, compared to a forward P/E of 9.51, a P/B of 0.75, and a P/S of 3.57 for PSEC. WELL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. WELL is currently priced at a -13.74% to its one-year price target of 90.88. Comparatively, PSEC is 11% relative to its price target of 6.00. This suggests that WELL is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. WELL has a short ratio of 6.98 compared to a short interest of 10.44 for PSEC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WELL.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) beats Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PSEC is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PSEC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,