Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) vs. SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI): Comparing the Telecom Services – Domestic Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) shares are up more than 9.37% this year and recently increased 0.42% or $0.26 to settle at $61.49. SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE:SRCI), on the other hand, is down -15.11% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $3.99 and has returned 7.26% during the past week.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) and SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE:SRCI) are the two most active stocks in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect VZ to grow earnings at a 2.35% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SRCI is expected to grow at a 6.03% annual rate. All else equal, SRCI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 42.11% for SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI). VZ’s ROI is 12.10% while SRCI has a ROI of 10.20%. The interpretation is that VZ’s business generates a higher return on investment than SRCI’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. VZ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.98. Comparatively, SRCI’s free cash flow per share was +0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, VZ’s free cash flow was 3.1% while SRCI converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VZ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. VZ has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 0.60 for SRCI. This means that VZ can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VZ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.86 versus a D/E of 0.41 for SRCI. VZ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VZ trades at a forward P/E of 12.42, a P/B of 4.32, and a P/S of 1.95, compared to a forward P/E of 5.72, a P/B of 0.56, and a P/S of 1.42 for SRCI. VZ is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. VZ is currently priced at a -0.23% to its one-year price target of 61.63. Comparatively, SRCI is -36.97% relative to its price target of 6.33. This suggests that SRCI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. VZ has a beta of 0.49 and SRCI’s beta is 1.61. VZ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. VZ has a short ratio of 3.32 compared to a short interest of 4.23 for SRCI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VZ.

SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE:SRCI) beats Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SRCI generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SRCI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SRCI is more undervalued relative to its price target.