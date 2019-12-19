Valaris plc (VAL) vs. JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU): Comparing the Specialty Chemicals Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) shares are down more than -61.45% this year and recently decreased -1.08% or -$0.06 to settle at $5.49. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU), on the other hand, is up 17.00% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $18.79 and has returned 0.32% during the past week.

Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) and JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect VAL to grow earnings at a 5.13% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, JBLU is expected to grow at a 21.46% annual rate. All else equal, JBLU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 21.48% for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU). VAL’s ROI is -2.60% while JBLU has a ROI of 3.60%. The interpretation is that JBLU’s business generates a higher return on investment than VAL’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. VAL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.80. Comparatively, JBLU’s free cash flow per share was +0.08. On a percent-of-sales basis, VAL’s free cash flow was -9.28% while JBLU converted 0.3% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, JBLU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. VAL has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 0.50 for JBLU. This means that VAL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VAL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.65 versus a D/E of 0.34 for JBLU. VAL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VAL trades at a P/B of 0.11, and a P/S of 0.56, compared to a forward P/E of 7.85, a P/B of 1.16, and a P/S of 0.69 for JBLU. VAL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. VAL is currently priced at a -31.97% to its one-year price target of 8.07. Comparatively, JBLU is -13.29% relative to its price target of 21.67. This suggests that VAL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. VAL has a beta of 2.40 and JBLU’s beta is 0.79. JBLU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. VAL has a short ratio of 9.40 compared to a short interest of 4.04 for JBLU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for JBLU.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) beats Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. JBLU is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VAL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, JBLU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.