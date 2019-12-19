UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) vs. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ): Which is the Better Investment?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares are up more than 17.57% this year and recently increased 0.84% or $2.43 to settle at $292.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ), on the other hand, is up 28.18% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $30.93 and has returned 4.78% during the past week.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) are the two most active stocks in the Health Care Plans industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect UNH to grow earnings at a 13.41% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CNQ is expected to grow at a 4.62% annual rate. All else equal, UNH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has an EBITDA margin of 8.99%. This suggests that UNH underlying business is more profitable UNH’s ROI is 15.60% while CNQ has a ROI of 7.40%. The interpretation is that UNH’s business generates a higher return on investment than CNQ’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. UNH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.75. Comparatively, CNQ’s free cash flow per share was +0.99. On a percent-of-sales basis, UNH’s free cash flow was 0.73% while CNQ converted 7.23% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CNQ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

UNH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.82 versus a D/E of 0.70 for CNQ. UNH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

UNH trades at a forward P/E of 17.79, a P/B of 5.05, and a P/S of 1.15, compared to a forward P/E of 14.46, a P/B of 1.39, and a P/S of 2.34 for CNQ. UNH is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. UNH is currently priced at a -2.44% to its one-year price target of 300.24. Comparatively, CNQ is -24.08% relative to its price target of 40.74. This suggests that CNQ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. UNH has a beta of 0.64 and CNQ’s beta is 1.22. UNH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. UNH has a short ratio of 2.55 compared to a short interest of 3.12 for CNQ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UNH.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) beats Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UNH is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. Finally, UNH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.