United Technologies Corporation (UTX) vs. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ): Which is the Better Investment?

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares are up more than 38.72% this year and recently decreased -0.61% or -$0.91 to settle at $147.71. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ), on the other hand, is up 13.21% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $18.00 and has returned 7.59% during the past week.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) and Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) are the two most active stocks in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect UTX to grow earnings at a 8.91% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, UMPQ is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, UMPQ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 59.76% for Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ). UTX’s ROI is 7.90% while UMPQ has a ROI of 14.90%. The interpretation is that UMPQ’s business generates a higher return on investment than UTX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. UTX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.56. Comparatively, UMPQ’s free cash flow per share was -0.18. On a percent-of-sales basis, UTX’s free cash flow was 2.03% while UMPQ converted -2.94% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UTX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

UTX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.10 versus a D/E of 0.34 for UMPQ. UTX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

UTX trades at a forward P/E of 16.91, a P/B of 3.12, and a P/S of 1.69, compared to a forward P/E of 12.61, a P/B of 0.92, and a P/S of 3.48 for UMPQ. UTX is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. UTX is currently priced at a -8.09% to its one-year price target of 160.71. Comparatively, UMPQ is 3.15% relative to its price target of 17.45. This suggests that UTX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. UTX has a beta of 1.23 and UMPQ’s beta is 1.08. UMPQ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. UTX has a short ratio of 2.74 compared to a short interest of 2.49 for UMPQ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UMPQ.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) beats United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UMPQ has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, UMPQ is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, UMPQ has better sentiment signals based on short interest.