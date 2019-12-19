Uncovering the next great stocks: Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)

The shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation have decreased by more than -57.14% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 10.25% or $0.08 and now trades at $0.90. The shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR), has jumped by 5.51% year to date as of 12/18/2019. The shares currently trade at $11.36 and have been able to report a change of 5.87% over the past one week.

The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. were two of the most active stocks on Wednesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. CHK has an EBITDA margin of 18.22%, this implies that the underlying business of CHK is more profitable. The ROI of CHK is 14.20% while that of BSBR is 20.90%. These figures suggest that BSBR ventures generate a higher ROI than that of CHK.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, CHK’s free cash flow per share is a negative -3.24, while that of BSBR is positive 18.18.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of CHK is 3.05 compared to 0.88 for BSBR. CHK can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than BSBR.

CHK currently trades at a P/B of 0.50, and a P/S of 0.18 while BSBR trades at a forward P/E of 10.89, a P/B of 1.74, and a P/S of 2.43. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, CHK is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of CHK is currently at a -29.69% to its one-year price target of 1.28. Looking at its rival pricing, BSBR is at a -13.68% relative to its price target of 13.16.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), CHK is given a 3.50 while 2.80 placed for BSBR. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for CHK stocks.

Conclusion

The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation defeats that of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. when the two are compared, with CHK taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. CHK happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, CHK is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for CHK is better on when it is viewed on short interest.