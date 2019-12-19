UDR, Inc. (UDR) and Cerence Inc. (CRNC) Go Head-to-head

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) shares are up more than 15.83% this year and recently increased 0.39% or $0.18 to settle at $45.89. Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC), on the other hand, is down -19.10% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $20.63 and has returned 32.24% during the past week.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) and Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Residential industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. UDR, Inc. (UDR) has an EBITDA margin of 78.71%. This suggests that UDR underlying business is more profitable UDR’s ROI is 5.50% while CRNC has a ROI of 0.60%. The interpretation is that UDR’s business generates a higher return on investment than CRNC’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. On a percent-of-sales basis, UDR’s free cash flow was 5.6% while CRNC converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UDR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

UDR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.23 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CRNC. UDR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

UDR trades at a forward P/E of 120.76, a P/B of 4.14, and a P/S of 12.09, compared to a forward P/E of 16.12, and a P/S of 2.46 for CRNC. UDR is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. UDR is currently priced at a -9.56% to its one-year price target of 50.74. Comparatively, CRNC is -27.18% relative to its price target of 28.33. This suggests that CRNC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. UDR has a short ratio of 3.30 compared to a short interest of 3.22 for CRNC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CRNC.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) beats UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CRNC is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CRNC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CRNC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CRNC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.