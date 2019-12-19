U.S. Bancorp (USB) vs. Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND): Comparing the Regional – Midwest Banks Industry’s Most Active Stocks

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares are up more than 31.49% this year and recently decreased -0.97% or -$0.59 to settle at $60.09. Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND), on the other hand, is up 17.57% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $77.30 and has returned 1.84% during the past week.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect USB to grow earnings at a 4.97% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 1.49% for Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND). USB’s ROI is 11.60% while BYND has a ROI of 30.80%. The interpretation is that BYND’s business generates a higher return on investment than USB’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. USB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.51. Comparatively, BYND’s free cash flow per share was +0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, USB’s free cash flow was 9.15% while BYND converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, USB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

USB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.87 versus a D/E of 0.08 for BYND. USB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

USB trades at a forward P/E of 13.54, a P/B of 1.99, and a P/S of 5.37, compared to a forward P/E of 201.83, a P/B of 12.39, and a P/S of 20.65 for BYND. USB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. USB is currently priced at a 3.28% to its one-year price target of 58.18. Comparatively, BYND is -29.43% relative to its price target of 109.54. This suggests that BYND is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. USB has a short ratio of 3.30 compared to a short interest of 1.67 for BYND. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BYND.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) beats U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BYND is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, USB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BYND is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BYND has better sentiment signals based on short interest.