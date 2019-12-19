The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) vs. Plug Power Inc. (PLUG): Breaking Down the Investment Brokerage – National Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares are up more than 19.17% this year and recently decreased -0.46% or -$0.23 to settle at $49.49. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), on the other hand, is up 147.58% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $3.07 and has returned 0.00% during the past week.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) and Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) are the two most active stocks in the Investment Brokerage – National industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect SCHW to grow earnings at a 1.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PLUG is expected to grow at a 25.00% annual rate. All else equal, PLUG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) has an EBITDA margin of 109.68%. This suggests that SCHW underlying business is more profitable SCHW’s ROI is 1.40% while PLUG has a ROI of -21.90%. The interpretation is that SCHW’s business generates a higher return on investment than PLUG’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. SCHW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.71. Comparatively, PLUG’s free cash flow per share was -0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, SCHW’s free cash flow was 46.96% while PLUG converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SCHW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SCHW trades at a forward P/E of 19.76, a P/B of 3.47, and a P/S of 5.42, compared to a P/S of 4.86 for PLUG. SCHW is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. SCHW is currently priced at a -6.36% to its one-year price target of 52.85. Comparatively, PLUG is -26.2% relative to its price target of 4.16. This suggests that PLUG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. SCHW has a beta of 1.41 and PLUG’s beta is 1.64. SCHW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. SCHW has a short ratio of 2.93 compared to a short interest of 6.22 for PLUG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SCHW.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) beats The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PLUG is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PLUG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, PLUG is more undervalued relative to its price target.