The Boeing Company (BA) vs. Energous Corporation (WATT): Breaking Down the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT), on the other hand, is down -67.36% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $1.89 and has returned -2.07% during the past week.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) and Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) are the two most active stocks in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect BA to grow earnings at a 8.67% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. The Boeing Company (BA) has an EBITDA margin of 8.28%. This suggests that BA underlying business is more profitable BA’s ROI is 76.40% while WATT has a ROI of -276.80%. The interpretation is that BA’s business generates a higher return on investment than WATT’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. BA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -7.11. Comparatively, WATT’s free cash flow per share was -0.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, BA’s free cash flow was -3.96% while WATT converted -1.24% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WATT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. BA has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 6.50 for WATT. This means that WATT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

BA trades at a forward P/E of 15.86, and a P/S of 2.01, compared to a P/B of 2.74, and a P/S of 297.67 for WATT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. BA is currently priced at a -12.67% to its one-year price target of 374.45. Comparatively, WATT is -72% relative to its price target of 6.75. This suggests that WATT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. BA has a beta of 1.24 and WATT’s beta is 1.68. BA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. BA has a short ratio of 1.19 compared to a short interest of 12.80 for WATT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BA.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) beats The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WATT is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. WATT is more undervalued relative to its price target.