Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) vs. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM): Comparing the Semiconductor – Broad Line Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares are up more than 33.70% this year and recently decreased -0.58% or -$0.74 to settle at $126.35. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), on the other hand, is up 18.25% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $134.41 and has returned 0.49% during the past week.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect TXN to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, IBM is expected to grow at a 1.39% annual rate. All else equal, TXN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 22.44% for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). TXN’s ROI is 39.60% while IBM has a ROI of 17.20%. The interpretation is that TXN’s business generates a higher return on investment than IBM’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. TXN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.18. Comparatively, IBM’s free cash flow per share was +1.79. On a percent-of-sales basis, TXN’s free cash flow was 6.99% while IBM converted 1.99% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TXN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. TXN has a current ratio of 4.30 compared to 1.10 for IBM. This means that TXN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TXN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.65 versus a D/E of 3.69 for IBM. IBM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TXN trades at a forward P/E of 25.23, a P/B of 13.15, and a P/S of 8.01, compared to a forward P/E of 10.10, a P/B of 6.63, and a P/S of 1.56 for IBM. TXN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. TXN is currently priced at a 0.22% to its one-year price target of 126.07. Comparatively, IBM is -9.37% relative to its price target of 148.30. This suggests that IBM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. TXN has a beta of 1.19 and IBM’s beta is 1.34. TXN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. TXN has a short ratio of 2.99 compared to a short interest of 3.93 for IBM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TXN.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) beats International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TXN is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, TXN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.