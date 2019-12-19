Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) vs. B2Gold Corp. (BTG): Breaking Down the Drug Manufacturers – Other Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) shares are down more than -37.09% this year and recently decreased -1.62% or -$0.16 to settle at $9.70. B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG), on the other hand, is up 24.66% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $3.64 and has returned -1.62% during the past week.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) and B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect TEVA to grow earnings at a -4.05% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BTG is expected to grow at a 15.80% annual rate. All else equal, BTG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. TEVA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.70. Comparatively, BTG’s free cash flow per share was +0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, TEVA’s free cash flow was 9.85% while BTG converted 9.24% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TEVA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TEVA trades at a forward P/E of 3.96, a P/B of 0.77, and a P/S of 0.62, compared to a forward P/E of 17.33, a P/B of 2.06, and a P/S of 3.00 for BTG. TEVA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. TEVA is currently priced at a 9.11% to its one-year price target of 8.89. Comparatively, BTG is 4% relative to its price target of 3.50. This suggests that BTG is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. TEVA has a short ratio of 3.41 compared to a short interest of 0.87 for BTG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BTG.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) beats Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BTG has higher cash flow per share, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TEVA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BTG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BTG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.