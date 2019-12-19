TechnipFMC plc (FTI) vs. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH): Which is the Better Investment?

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) shares are up more than 3.88% this year and recently increased 1.65% or $0.33 to settle at $20.34. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH), on the other hand, is up 42.09% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $15.53 and has returned -2.76% during the past week.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) and TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect FTI to grow earnings at a 38.24% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TPH is expected to grow at a -0.60% annual rate. All else equal, FTI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 9.42% for TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH). FTI’s ROI is -9.10% while TPH has a ROI of 7.60%. The interpretation is that TPH’s business generates a higher return on investment than FTI’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. FTI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.12. Comparatively, TPH’s free cash flow per share was +0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, FTI’s free cash flow was -0.43% while TPH converted 0.09% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TPH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FTI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.39 versus a D/E of 0.68 for TPH. TPH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

FTI trades at a forward P/E of 13.97, a P/B of 0.90, and a P/S of 0.70, compared to a forward P/E of 10.16, a P/B of 1.04, and a P/S of 0.70 for TPH. FTI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. FTI is currently priced at a -29.03% to its one-year price target of 28.66. Comparatively, TPH is -5.48% relative to its price target of 16.43. This suggests that FTI is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. FTI has a short ratio of 2.51 compared to a short interest of 6.67 for TPH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FTI.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) beats TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FTI is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. FTI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FTI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.