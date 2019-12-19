TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) vs. Enbridge Inc. (ENB): Breaking Down the Investment Brokerage – National Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) shares are up more than 3.55% this year and recently decreased -1.65% or -$0.85 to settle at $50.70. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), on the other hand, is up 25.71% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $39.07 and has returned 1.09% during the past week.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) and Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) are the two most active stocks in the Investment Brokerage – National industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect AMTD to grow earnings at a -8.72% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ENB is expected to grow at a 3.73% annual rate. All else equal, ENB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 18.42% for Enbridge Inc. (ENB). AMTD’s ROI is 19.00% while ENB has a ROI of 3.60%. The interpretation is that AMTD’s business generates a higher return on investment than ENB’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AMTD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +4.37. Comparatively, ENB’s free cash flow per share was +0.00. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMTD’s free cash flow was 39.33% while ENB converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMTD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AMTD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.41 versus a D/E of 1.08 for ENB. ENB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AMTD trades at a forward P/E of 16.68, a P/B of 3.18, and a P/S of 4.69, compared to a forward P/E of 19.65, a P/B of 1.69, and a P/S of 2.11 for ENB. AMTD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AMTD is currently priced at a 1.26% to its one-year price target of 50.07. Comparatively, ENB is -13.24% relative to its price target of 45.03. This suggests that ENB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. AMTD has a beta of 1.30 and ENB’s beta is 0.64. ENB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. AMTD has a short ratio of 0.93 compared to a short interest of 4.22 for ENB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMTD.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) beats TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ENB is more profitable and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, ENB is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, ENB is more undervalued relative to its price target.