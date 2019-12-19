TAL Education Group (TAL) and HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Go Head-to-head

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares are up more than 78.86% this year and recently increased 2.32% or $1.08 to settle at $47.72. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB), on the other hand, is up 25.25% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $64.75 and has returned 2.47% during the past week.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) and HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) are the two most active stocks in the Education & Training Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect TAL to grow earnings at a 27.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HDB is expected to grow at a 23.80% annual rate. All else equal, TAL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 148.89% for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. On a percent-of-sales basis, TAL’s free cash flow was 0% while HDB converted 313.48% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HDB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TAL trades at a forward P/E of 54.04, a P/B of 11.28, and a P/S of 9.54, compared to a forward P/E of 25.19, a P/B of 20.97, for HDB. TAL is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. TAL is currently priced at a 4.83% to its one-year price target of 45.52. Comparatively, HDB is -9.76% relative to its price target of 71.75. This suggests that HDB is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. TAL has a short ratio of 7.74 compared to a short interest of 2.99 for HDB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HDB.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) beats TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HDB is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HDB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, HDB is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, HDB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.