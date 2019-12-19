Taking Tally Of Sunrun Inc. (RUN), TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)

The shares of Sunrun Inc. have increased by more than 34.71% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 2.66% or $0.38 and now trades at $14.67. The shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), has jumped by 142.44% year to date as of 12/18/2019. The shares currently trade at $9.94 and have been able to report a change of 11.19% over the past one week.

The stock of Sunrun Inc. and TG Therapeutics, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Wednesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of RUN is -4.30% while that of TGTX is -723.70%. These figures suggest that RUN ventures generate a higher ROI than that of TGTX.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, RUN’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.03, while that of TGTX is also a negative -24.5.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for RUN is 1.30 and that of TGTX is 1.00. This implies that it is easier for RUN to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than TGTX.

RUN currently trades at a forward P/E of 25.87, a P/B of 1.86, and a P/S of 2.06 while TGTX trades at a P/S of 4602.72. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, RUN is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of RUN is currently at a -28.09% to its one-year price target of 20.40. Looking at its rival pricing, TGTX is at a -54.4% relative to its price target of 21.80.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), RUN is given a 2.00 while 1.60 placed for TGTX. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for RUN stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for RUN is 8.52 while that of TGTX is just 7.77. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for TGTX stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Sunrun Inc. defeats that of TG Therapeutics, Inc. when the two are compared, with RUN taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. RUN happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, RUN is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for RUN is better on when it is viewed on short interest.