Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD) vs. Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS): Which is the Better Investment?

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS), on the other hand, is up 326.23% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $7.80 and has returned -3.94% during the past week.

Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) and Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect TLRD to grow earnings at a 8.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, APPS is expected to grow at a 25.00% annual rate. All else equal, APPS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD) has an EBITDA margin of 9.08%. This suggests that TLRD underlying business is more profitable TLRD’s ROI is 13.40% while APPS has a ROI of 7.00%. The interpretation is that TLRD’s business generates a higher return on investment than APPS’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. TLRD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.02. Comparatively, APPS’s free cash flow per share was +0.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, TLRD’s free cash flow was -0.03% while APPS converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, APPS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. TLRD has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 1.00 for APPS. This means that TLRD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TLRD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 251.02 versus a D/E of 0.00 for APPS. TLRD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TLRD trades at a forward P/E of 3.68, a P/B of 48.67, and a P/S of 0.08, compared to a forward P/E of 32.50, a P/B of 13.45, and a P/S of 5.74 for APPS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. TLRD is currently priced at a -33.94% to its one-year price target of 6.63. Comparatively, APPS is -10.86% relative to its price target of 8.75. This suggests that TLRD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. TLRD has a beta of 1.82 and APPS’s beta is 1.57. APPS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. TLRD has a short ratio of 9.68 compared to a short interest of 2.75 for APPS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for APPS.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) beats Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. APPS is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, APPS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.