Should You Buy Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) or Urban Edge Properties (UE)?

Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) shares are up more than 4.33% this year and recently decreased -0.25% or -$0.06 to settle at $23.88. Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE), on the other hand, is up 15.10% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $19.13 and has returned -3.29% during the past week.

Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect VST to grow earnings at a 21.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, UE is expected to grow at a 4.30% annual rate. All else equal, VST’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 29.55% for Urban Edge Properties (UE). VST’s ROI is 2.60% while UE has a ROI of 4.90%. The interpretation is that UE’s business generates a higher return on investment than VST’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. VST’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.55. Comparatively, UE’s free cash flow per share was -0.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, VST’s free cash flow was 8.26% while UE converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VST is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

VST’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.49 versus a D/E of 1.57 for UE. UE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

VST trades at a forward P/E of 10.24, a P/B of 1.50, and a P/S of 1.03, compared to a forward P/E of 40.70, a P/B of 2.34, and a P/S of 6.03 for UE. VST is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. VST is currently priced at a -28.29% to its one-year price target of 33.30. Comparatively, UE is -12.05% relative to its price target of 21.75. This suggests that VST is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. VST has a short ratio of 2.60 compared to a short interest of 3.99 for UE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VST.

Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) beats Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) on a total of 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VST is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VST is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, VST is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, VST has better sentiment signals based on short interest.