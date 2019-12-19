Should You Buy United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) or Zuora, Inc. (ZUO)?

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) shares are up more than 56.42% this year and recently increased 2.19% or $0.06 to settle at $2.80. Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO), on the other hand, is down -21.22% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $14.29 and has returned -1.38% during the past week.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) and Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect UMC to grow earnings at a 20.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has an EBITDA margin of 1.4%. This suggests that UMC underlying business is more profitable UMC’s ROI is 2.10% while ZUO has a ROI of -39.50%. The interpretation is that UMC’s business generates a higher return on investment than ZUO’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. UMC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.00. Comparatively, ZUO’s free cash flow per share was -0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, UMC’s free cash flow was -47.39% while ZUO converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ZUO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. UMC has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 1.90 for ZUO. This means that UMC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. UMC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.49 versus a D/E of 0.07 for ZUO. UMC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

UMC trades at a forward P/E of 15.56, a P/B of 0.97, and a P/S of 1.43, compared to a P/B of 9.16, and a P/S of 5.95 for ZUO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. UMC is currently priced at a 29.03% to its one-year price target of 2.17. Comparatively, ZUO is -25.92% relative to its price target of 19.29. This suggests that ZUO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. UMC has a short ratio of 1.75 compared to a short interest of 3.78 for ZUO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UMC.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) beats United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ZUO is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. ZUO is more undervalued relative to its price target.