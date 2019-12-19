Should You Buy The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) or RPC, Inc. (RES)?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares are up more than 26.88% this year and recently increased 0.13% or $0.28 to settle at $218.00. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES), on the other hand, is down -50.15% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $4.92 and has returned 10.31% during the past week.

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) and RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) are the two most active stocks in the Home Improvement Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect HD to grow earnings at a 7.98% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) has an EBITDA margin of 16.36%. This suggests that HD underlying business is more profitable HD’s ROI is 44.00% while RES has a ROI of 17.30%. The interpretation is that HD’s business generates a higher return on investment than RES’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. HD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, RES’s free cash flow per share was +0.00. On a percent-of-sales basis, HD’s free cash flow was 0.03% while RES converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. HD has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 3.50 for RES. This means that RES can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

HD trades at a forward P/E of 20.58, and a P/S of 2.14, compared to a P/B of 1.23, and a P/S of 0.80 for RES. HD is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. HD is currently priced at a -6.57% to its one-year price target of 233.34. Comparatively, RES is 12.59% relative to its price target of 4.37. This suggests that HD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. HD has a beta of 1.00 and RES’s beta is 1.11. HD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. HD has a short ratio of 1.96 compared to a short interest of 10.47 for RES. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HD.

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) beats RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HD is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. HD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, HD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.