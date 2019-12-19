Should You Buy The Clorox Company (CLX) or Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)?

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) shares are down more than -2.63% this year and recently decreased -1.00% or -$1.51 to settle at $150.08. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT), on the other hand, is down -22.69% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $45.68 and has returned -3.97% during the past week.

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) and Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) are the two most active stocks in the Housewares & Accessories industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CLX to grow earnings at a 3.44% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CVLT is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, CVLT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 4.61% for Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT). CLX’s ROI is 25.30% while CVLT has a ROI of -0.50%. The interpretation is that CLX’s business generates a higher return on investment than CVLT’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CLX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.66. Comparatively, CVLT’s free cash flow per share was +0.52. On a percent-of-sales basis, CLX’s free cash flow was 1.33% while CVLT converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CLX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CLX has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 2.00 for CVLT. This means that CVLT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CLX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 5.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CVLT. CLX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CLX trades at a forward P/E of 23.15, a P/B of 34.34, and a P/S of 3.07, compared to a forward P/E of 26.79, a P/B of 5.56, and a P/S of 3.01 for CVLT. CLX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CLX is currently priced at a 2.1% to its one-year price target of 147.00. Comparatively, CVLT is -16.95% relative to its price target of 55.00. This suggests that CVLT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CLX has a beta of 0.36 and CVLT’s beta is 1.15. CLX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CLX has a short ratio of 8.36 compared to a short interest of 2.89 for CVLT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CVLT.

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) beats The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CVLT is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CVLT is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, CVLT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CVLT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.