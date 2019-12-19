Should You Buy The AES Corporation (AES) or Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR)?

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) shares are up more than 30.84% this year and recently decreased -2.32% or -$0.45 to settle at $18.92. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR), on the other hand, is up 46.45% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $133.61 and has returned 1.91% during the past week.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) and Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect AES to grow earnings at a 9.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, IR is expected to grow at a 10.31% annual rate. All else equal, IR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 14.76% for Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR). AES’s ROI is 10.30% while IR has a ROI of 14.60%. The interpretation is that IR’s business generates a higher return on investment than AES’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AES’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.17. Comparatively, IR’s free cash flow per share was +1.88. On a percent-of-sales basis, AES’s free cash flow was 1.05% while IR converted 2.88% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. AES has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.30 for IR. This means that IR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AES’s debt-to-equity ratio is 6.29 versus a D/E of 0.77 for IR. AES is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AES trades at a forward P/E of 13.18, a P/B of 4.00, and a P/S of 1.21, compared to a forward P/E of 19.21, a P/B of 4.46, and a P/S of 1.97 for IR. AES is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AES is currently priced at a 0.69% to its one-year price target of 18.79. Comparatively, IR is -3.22% relative to its price target of 138.06. This suggests that IR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. AES has a beta of 1.08 and IR’s beta is 1.23. AES’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. AES has a short ratio of 2.58 compared to a short interest of 1.77 for IR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for IR.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) beats The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. IR is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AES is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, IR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, IR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.