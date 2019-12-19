Should You Buy Target Corporation (TGT) or Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO)?

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) shares are up more than 93.80% this year and recently decreased -0.23% or -$0.3 to settle at $128.08. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO), on the other hand, is down -34.32% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $6.20 and has returned 5.62% during the past week.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) and Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) are the two most active stocks in the Discount, Variety Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect TGT to grow earnings at a 10.29% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DO is expected to grow at a -10.10% annual rate. All else equal, TGT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Target Corporation (TGT) has an EBITDA margin of 9.24%. This suggests that TGT underlying business is more profitable TGT’s ROI is 14.70% while DO has a ROI of -1.50%. The interpretation is that TGT’s business generates a higher return on investment than DO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. TGT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, DO’s free cash flow per share was -0.65. On a percent-of-sales basis, TGT’s free cash flow was 0% while DO converted -8.26% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TGT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. TGT has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 1.80 for DO. This means that DO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TGT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.01 versus a D/E of 0.60 for DO. TGT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TGT trades at a forward P/E of 18.47, a P/B of 5.65, and a P/S of 0.84, compared to a P/B of 0.26, and a P/S of 0.91 for DO. TGT is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. TGT is currently priced at a -5.97% to its one-year price target of 136.21. Comparatively, DO is 2.48% relative to its price target of 6.05. This suggests that TGT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. TGT has a beta of 0.56 and DO’s beta is 1.83. TGT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. TGT has a short ratio of 2.71 compared to a short interest of 11.41 for DO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TGT.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) beats Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TGT is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. TGT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TGT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.