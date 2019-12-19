Should You Buy Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) or Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)?

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares are up more than 67.92% this year and recently increased 2.03% or $0.08 to settle at $4.03. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP), on the other hand, is down -16.10% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $5.68 and has returned 9.02% during the past week.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect SRNE to grow earnings at a 37.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, UGP is expected to grow at a 0.70% annual rate. All else equal, SRNE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. SRNE’s ROI is -34.40% while UGP has a ROI of 5.10%. The interpretation is that UGP’s business generates a higher return on investment than SRNE’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SRNE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.34. Comparatively, UGP’s free cash flow per share was +0.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, SRNE’s free cash flow was -0.26% while UGP converted 0.72% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UGP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. SRNE has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 3.00 for UGP. This means that UGP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SRNE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 5.67 versus a D/E of 1.72 for UGP. SRNE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SRNE trades at a P/B of 11.51, and a P/S of 23.15, compared to a forward P/E of 20.73, a P/B of 2.61, and a P/S of 0.29 for UGP. SRNE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. SRNE is currently priced at a -83.55% to its one-year price target of 24.50. Comparatively, UGP is 5.58% relative to its price target of 5.38. This suggests that SRNE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. SRNE has a beta of 3.00 and UGP’s beta is 0.30. UGP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. SRNE has a short ratio of 4.59 compared to a short interest of 4.11 for UGP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UGP.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) beats Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UGP is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, UGP is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, UGP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.