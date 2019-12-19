Should You Buy Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) or Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL)?

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares are up more than 28.37% this year and recently decreased -0.29% or -$0.25 to settle at $85.70. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL), on the other hand, is down -60.53% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $3.90 and has returned 6.27% during the past week.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) and Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) are the two most active stocks in the Cigarettes industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect PM to grow earnings at a 5.95% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CNSL is expected to grow at a 2.00% annual rate. All else equal, PM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 39.99% for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL). PM’s ROI is 46.40% while CNSL has a ROI of 1.40%. The interpretation is that PM’s business generates a higher return on investment than CNSL’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. PM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.07. Comparatively, CNSL’s free cash flow per share was +0.29. On a percent-of-sales basis, PM’s free cash flow was 0.37% while CNSL converted 1.49% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CNSL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. PM has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 0.70 for CNSL. This means that PM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

PM trades at a forward P/E of 15.37, and a P/S of 4.51, compared to a P/B of 0.78, and a P/S of 0.22 for CNSL. PM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PM is currently priced at a -6.28% to its one-year price target of 91.44. Comparatively, CNSL is -22% relative to its price target of 5.00. This suggests that CNSL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. PM has a beta of 1.03 and CNSL’s beta is 1.06. PM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PM has a short ratio of 1.62 compared to a short interest of 10.30 for CNSL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PM.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) beats Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PM is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, PM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.