Should You Buy PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) or Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC)?

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares are down more than -15.69% this year and recently increased 1.58% or $0.39 to settle at $25.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC), on the other hand, is up 0.69% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $21.02 and has returned 1.30% during the past week.

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect PDCE to grow earnings at a 38.40% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 27.39% for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC). PDCE’s ROI is 1.90% while HCC has a ROI of 61.90%. The interpretation is that HCC’s business generates a higher return on investment than PDCE’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. PDCE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.15. Comparatively, HCC’s free cash flow per share was +2.24. On a percent-of-sales basis, PDCE’s free cash flow was -0.6% while HCC converted 8.3% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HCC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. PDCE has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 3.10 for HCC. This means that HCC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PDCE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.54 versus a D/E of 0.50 for HCC. PDCE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PDCE trades at a forward P/E of 8.59, a P/B of 0.66, and a P/S of 0.93, compared to a forward P/E of 5.71, a P/B of 1.45, and a P/S of 0.77 for HCC. PDCE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PDCE is currently priced at a -42.52% to its one-year price target of 43.65. Comparatively, HCC is -26.58% relative to its price target of 28.63. This suggests that PDCE is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PDCE has a short ratio of 6.97 compared to a short interest of 4.46 for HCC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HCC.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) beats PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HCC is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HCC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, HCC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.