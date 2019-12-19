Should You Buy Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) or Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (AXNX)?

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) shares are up more than 21.22% this year and recently increased 1.26% or $0.51 to settle at $40.98. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX), on the other hand, is up 74.65% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $26.39 and has returned 4.47% during the past week.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) and Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect NEM to grow earnings at a 20.84% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) has an EBITDA margin of 20.86%. This suggests that NEM underlying business is more profitable NEM’s ROI is 2.10% while AXNX has a ROI of -19.30%. The interpretation is that NEM’s business generates a higher return on investment than AXNX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. NEM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.31. Comparatively, AXNX’s free cash flow per share was -0.86. On a percent-of-sales basis, NEM’s free cash flow was 3.5% while AXNX converted -3.46% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NEM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. NEM has a current ratio of 2.20 compared to 7.60 for AXNX. This means that AXNX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NEM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.35 versus a D/E of 0.27 for AXNX. NEM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NEM trades at a forward P/E of 20.56, a P/B of 1.57, and a P/S of 3.81, compared to a P/B of 8.05, and a P/S of 206.26 for AXNX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. NEM is currently priced at a -13.01% to its one-year price target of 47.11. Comparatively, AXNX is -39.24% relative to its price target of 43.43. This suggests that AXNX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. NEM has a short ratio of 2.78 compared to a short interest of 9.52 for AXNX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NEM.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) beats Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NEM is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, NEM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, NEM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.